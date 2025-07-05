Table of contents
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
1:46 minutes
Problem 8.1.8
Textbook Question
Independent and Dependent Samples In Exercises 5–8, classify the two samples as independent or dependent and justify your answer.
Sample 1: The commute times of 10 workers when they use their own vehicles
Sample 2: The commute times of the same 10 workers when they use public transportation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two samples provided in the problem: Sample 1 consists of the commute times of 10 workers using their own vehicles, and Sample 2 consists of the commute times of the same 10 workers using public transportation.
Understand the distinction between independent and dependent samples. Independent samples are those where the observations in one sample are not related to the observations in the other sample. Dependent samples, on the other hand, are paired or related in some way, such as measurements taken from the same individuals under different conditions.
Examine the relationship between the two samples. In this case, the same 10 workers are being observed under two different conditions: using their own vehicles and using public transportation. This creates a natural pairing between the observations in Sample 1 and Sample 2.
Conclude that the two samples are dependent because the commute times in Sample 1 and Sample 2 are linked to the same individuals, making the observations paired.
Justify the classification by noting that the comparison involves the same group of workers under two different commuting conditions, which inherently creates a dependency between the samples.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or paired in any way. In statistical analysis, this means that the selection or outcome of one sample does not influence the other. For example, if we were comparing the test scores of two different classes, the scores from one class would not affect the scores from the other.
Dependent Samples
Dependent samples, also known as paired samples, involve groups that are related or matched in some way. This typically occurs when the same subjects are measured under different conditions, such as before and after a treatment. In the given question, the same workers' commute times are measured under two different transportation methods, making the samples dependent.
Justification in Statistical Analysis
Justification in statistical analysis involves providing a rationale for classifying samples as independent or dependent. This includes explaining the relationship between the samples and how they were collected. In the context of the question, the justification would highlight that the same individuals are being observed in both samples, thus establishing a dependent relationship.
