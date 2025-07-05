Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample statistics to determine whether to reject H0. The process typically includes calculating a test statistic and comparing it to a critical value or using a p-value to assess significance. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Independent Samples Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or paired in any way. In hypothesis testing for the difference between means, it is crucial that the samples are independent to ensure that the results are not biased by any relationship between the groups. This independence allows for valid comparisons of the means of the populations from which the samples are drawn. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Independence Test