Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
3:37 minutes
Problem 8.1.3
Textbook Question
Describe another way you can perform a hypothesis test for the difference between the means of two populations using independent samples with and known that does not use rejection regions.
Step 1: Understand that the alternative method to perform a hypothesis test without using rejection regions is the p-value approach. This method compares the p-value to the significance level (α) to make a decision about the null hypothesis.
Step 2: Formulate the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). For example, H₀: μ₁ = μ₂ (the means of the two populations are equal) and Hₐ: μ₁ ≠ μ₂ (the means of the two populations are not equal).
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic using the formula for the difference between two means with independent samples. The formula is: , where μ̄₁ and μ̄₂ are the sample means, σ₁² and σ₂² are the population variances, and n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes.
Step 4: Determine the p-value by finding the probability of observing a test statistic as extreme as the one calculated in Step 3, under the assumption that the null hypothesis is true. Use the appropriate distribution (e.g., the standard normal distribution if variances are known).
Step 5: Compare the p-value to the significance level (α). If the p-value is less than or equal to α, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). If the p-value is greater than α, fail to reject the null hypothesis. This decision provides the conclusion of the hypothesis test.
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample statistics to determine whether to reject H0. The process typically includes calculating a test statistic and comparing it to a critical value or using a p-value to assess significance.
Independent Samples
Independent samples refer to two or more groups that are not related or paired in any way. In hypothesis testing for the difference between means, it is crucial that the samples are independent to ensure that the results are not biased by any relationship between the groups. This independence allows for valid comparisons of the means of the populations from which the samples are drawn.
Confidence Intervals
A confidence interval is a range of values derived from sample statistics that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%. Instead of using rejection regions, one can perform hypothesis tests by checking if the difference between sample means falls within the confidence interval for the difference of means. If the interval does not include zero, it suggests a significant difference between the population means.
