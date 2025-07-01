In Exercises 11–14, test the claim about the difference between two population means and at the level of significance . Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.

Claim: μ1<μ2; α=0.05

Population statistics:σ1=75 and σ2=105

Sample Statistics: x̅1=2435, n1=35, x̅2=2432, n2=90