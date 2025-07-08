Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chi-Square Test The chi-square test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the expected and observed frequencies in categorical data. It is particularly useful for assessing variance or standard deviation in a population, requiring that the data be independent, randomly sampled, and that the sample size is sufficiently large to ensure the validity of the test.

Z-Test and T-Test Z-tests and t-tests are statistical tests used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two groups. A z-test is appropriate when the population variance is known and the sample size is large (typically n > 30), while a t-test is used when the population variance is unknown and the sample size is smaller, relying on the t-distribution for more accurate results.