Constructing Confidence Intervals for μ1-μ2. You can construct a confidence interval for the difference between two population means μ1-μ2 , as shown below, when both population standard deviations are known, and either both populations are normally distributed or both n1>= 30 and n2>=30 . Also, the samples must be randomly selected and independent.

[Image]

In Exercises 29 and 30, construct the indicated confidence interval for μ1-μ2 .





Software Engineer Salaries Construct a 95% confidence interval for the difference between the mean annual salaries of entry level software engineers in Santa Clara, California, and Greenwich, CT, using the data from Exercise 27.