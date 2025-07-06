Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normality For the t-test to be valid, the data from both populations should ideally follow a normal distribution. This is particularly important when sample sizes are small (typically less than 30), as the t-test relies on the assumption that the sampling distribution of the mean is approximately normal.

Independence The observations in each sample must be independent of each other. This means that the selection of one observation should not influence the selection of another. Violating this assumption can lead to biased results and incorrect conclusions.