Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Limit Theorem The Central Limit Theorem states that, regardless of the population distribution, the distribution of sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, typically becoming approximately normal when the sample size is 30 or more. This theorem is fundamental in statistics as it allows for the use of normal probability techniques for inference about population parameters. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean

Standard Error of the Mean The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies the variability of sample means around the population mean. It is calculated as the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size. As the sample size increases, the SEM decreases, indicating that larger samples provide more precise estimates of the population mean. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean