Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 5.4.28
Textbook Question
Repeat Exercise 26 for samples of size 72 and 108. What happens to the mean and the standard deviation of the distribution of sample means as the sample size increases?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question is asking about the behavior of the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of sample means as the sample size increases. This involves concepts from the Central Limit Theorem (CLT).
Recall the properties of the sampling distribution of the sample mean: (1) The mean of the sampling distribution (μₓ̄) is equal to the population mean (μ). (2) The standard deviation of the sampling distribution (σₓ̄) is equal to the population standard deviation (σ) divided by the square root of the sample size (n). This is expressed as: .
For sample size 72: Substitute n = 72 into the formula for the standard deviation of the sampling distribution. The formula becomes: . The mean remains the same as the population mean (μ).
For sample size 108: Substitute n = 108 into the formula for the standard deviation of the sampling distribution. The formula becomes: . Again, the mean remains the same as the population mean (μ).
Interpret the results: As the sample size (n) increases, the denominator of the formula for the standard deviation of the sampling distribution increases (since it involves the square root of n). This causes the standard deviation of the sampling distribution (σₓ̄) to decrease. However, the mean of the sampling distribution (μₓ̄) remains unchanged and equal to the population mean (μ).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Central Limit Theorem
The Central Limit Theorem states that, regardless of the population distribution, the distribution of sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, typically becoming approximately normal when the sample size is 30 or more. This theorem is fundamental in statistics as it allows for the use of normal probability techniques for inference about population parameters.
Standard Error of the Mean
The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies the variability of sample means around the population mean. It is calculated as the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size. As the sample size increases, the SEM decreases, indicating that larger samples provide more precise estimates of the population mean.
Effect of Sample Size on Distribution
As the sample size increases, the mean of the distribution of sample means remains constant and equal to the population mean, while the standard deviation of the sample means (the standard error) decreases. This means that larger samples yield more reliable estimates, leading to a tighter clustering of sample means around the population mean.
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
