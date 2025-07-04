Table of contents
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Independence Tests
12:26 minutes
Problem 10.2.14
Textbook Question
Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ
b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.
c. Find the chi-square test statistic.
d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Use the contingency table and expected frequencies from Exercise 8. At α=0.05, test the hypothesis that the variables are dependent.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and state the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). The claim is that the variables are dependent. Therefore, H₀: The variables are independent, and Hₐ: The variables are dependent.
Step 2: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) using the formula df = (r - 1)(c - 1), where r is the number of rows and c is the number of columns in the contingency table. Then, find the critical value from the chi-square distribution table for the given significance level (α = 0.05) and degrees of freedom. Identify the rejection region as χ² > critical value.
Step 3: Calculate the chi-square test statistic using the formula χ² = Σ((O - E)² / E), where O represents the observed frequencies and E represents the expected frequencies. For each cell in the contingency table, compute the expected frequency using the formula E = (row total × column total) / grand total, and then substitute into the chi-square formula.
Step 4: Compare the calculated chi-square test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic falls in the rejection region (χ² > critical value), reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. If H₀ is rejected, conclude that there is sufficient evidence to support the claim that the variables are dependent. If H₀ is not rejected, conclude that there is insufficient evidence to support the claim that the variables are dependent.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chi-Square Test of Independence
The Chi-Square Test of Independence is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant association between two categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies in each category of a contingency table to the frequencies expected if the variables were independent. A significant result suggests that the variables are related, while a non-significant result indicates independence.
Null and Alternative Hypotheses
In hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis (H₀) represents the default position that there is no effect or no association between the variables. The alternative hypothesis (Hₐ) posits that there is an effect or an association. Clearly stating these hypotheses is crucial as they guide the analysis and interpretation of the test results.
Degrees of Freedom and Critical Value
Degrees of freedom in a Chi-Square test are calculated based on the number of categories in the variables being analyzed, typically as (rows - 1) * (columns - 1) for a contingency table. The critical value is a threshold that determines the rejection region for the null hypothesis. If the calculated Chi-Square statistic exceeds this critical value, the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating a significant association between the variables.
