Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Independence Tests
13:29 minutes
Problem 10.2.16
Textbook Question
Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ
b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.
c. Find the chi-square test statistic.
d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Attitudes about Safety The contingency table shows the results of a random sample of students by type of school and their attitudes on safety steps taken by the school staff. At α=0.01, can you conclude that attitudes about the safety steps taken by the school staff are related to the type of school? (Adapted from Horatio Alger Association)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and state the null hypothesis (H₀) and alternative hypothesis (Hₐ). The claim is that attitudes about the safety steps taken by the school staff are related to the type of school. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that attitudes about safety steps are independent of the type of school. The alternative hypothesis (Hₐ) states that attitudes about safety steps are related to the type of school.
Step 2: Determine the degrees of freedom (df), find the critical value, and identify the rejection region. Degrees of freedom are calculated using the formula df = (number of rows - 1) × (number of columns - 1). Here, df = (2 - 1) × (2 - 1) = 1. Using α = 0.01 and df = 1, find the critical value from the chi-square distribution table. The rejection region is where the test statistic exceeds the critical value.
Step 3: Calculate the expected frequencies for each cell in the contingency table using the formula E = (row total × column total) / grand total. For example, for the cell corresponding to 'Public' and 'Taken all steps necessary for student safety', calculate E = (91 × 104) / 189. Repeat this for all cells in the table.
Step 4: Compute the chi-square test statistic using the formula χ² = Σ((O - E)² / E), where O represents the observed frequency and E represents the expected frequency for each cell. Sum the values for all cells to find the test statistic.
Step 5: Compare the calculated chi-square test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic exceeds the critical value, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim: if H₀ is rejected, conclude that attitudes about safety steps are related to the type of school; if H₀ is not rejected, conclude that attitudes about safety steps are independent of the type of school.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chi-Square Independence Test
The Chi-Square Independence Test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant association between two categorical variables. It compares the observed frequencies in each category of a contingency table to the frequencies expected if the variables were independent. A significant result indicates that the variables are related, while a non-significant result suggests independence.
Null and Alternative Hypotheses (H₀ and Hₐ)
In hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis (H₀) represents the default position that there is no effect or relationship between the variables being studied. The alternative hypothesis (Hₐ) posits that there is a significant effect or relationship. In the context of the Chi-Square test, H₀ would state that attitudes about safety steps are independent of the type of school, while Hₐ would suggest they are related.
Degrees of Freedom and Critical Value
Degrees of freedom in a Chi-Square test are calculated based on the number of categories in the variables being analyzed, typically as (rows - 1) * (columns - 1). The critical value is a threshold derived from the Chi-Square distribution table, which helps determine the rejection region for the null hypothesis. If the calculated Chi-Square statistic exceeds the critical value, the null hypothesis is rejected.
