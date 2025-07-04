Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.

a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ





b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.





c. Find the chi-square test statistic.





d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.





e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Attitudes about Safety The contingency table shows the results of a random sample of students by type of school and their attitudes on safety steps taken by the school staff. At α=0.01, can you conclude that attitudes about the safety steps taken by the school staff are related to the type of school? (Adapted from Horatio Alger Association)



