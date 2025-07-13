Performing a Chi-Square Independence Test In Exercises 13–28, perform the indicated chi-square independence test by performing the steps below.

a. Identify the claim and state H₀ and Hₐ





b. Determine the degrees of freedom, find the critical value, and identify the rejection region.





c. Find the chi-square test statistic.





d. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.





e. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Achievement and School Location The contingency table shows the results of a random sample of students by the location of school and the number of those students achieving basic skill levels in three subjects. At α=0.01, test the hypothesis that the variables are independent. (Adapted from HUD State of the Cities Report)



