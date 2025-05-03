Designing Helmets Engineers must consider the circumferences of adult heads when designing motorcycle helmets. Adult head circumferences are normally distributed with a mean of 570.0 mm and a standard deviation of 18.3 mm (based on Data Set 3 “ANSUR II 2012”). Due to financial constraints, the helmets will be designed to fit all adults except those with head circumferences that are in the smallest 5% or largest 5%. Find the minimum and maximum head circumferences that the helmets will fit.