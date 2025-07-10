Testing a Difference Other Than Zero Sometimes a researcher is interested in testing a difference in means other than zero. In Exercises 27 and 28, you will test the difference between two means using a null hypothesis of Ho: μ1-μ2=k, Ho: μ1-μ2>=k or Ho: μ1-μ2<=k . The standardized test statistic is still

Software Engineer Salaries Is the difference between the mean annual salaries of entry level software engineers in Santa Clara, California, and Greenwich, Connecticut, more than $4000? To decide, you select a random sample of entry level software engineers from each city. The results of each survey are shown in the figure at the left. Assume the population standard deviations are σ1=$14,060 and σ2=$13,050 . At α=0.05, what should you conclude? (Adapted from Salary.com)