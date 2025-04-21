In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.





Jaws 3 Listed below are the number of unprovoked shark attacks worldwide for the last several years. What extremely important characteristic of the data is not considered when finding the measures of variation?





70 54 68 82 79 83 76 73 98 81