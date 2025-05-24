Determining a Missing Probability In Exercises 25 and 26, determine the missing probability for the probability distribution.
Religion in Congress Is the religious make-up of the United States Congress reflective of that in the general population? The following table shows the religious affiliation of the 535 members of the 116th Congress along with the religious affiliation of a random sample of 1200 adult Americans.
a. Determine the probability distribution for the religious affiliation of the members of the 116th Congress.
Identifying Probability Distributions In Exercises 27 and 28, determine whether the distribution is a probability distribution. If it is not a probability distribution, explain why.
"True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The mean of the random variable of a probability distribution describes how the outcomes vary."
A student is analyzing different types of variables in a statistics class. Which of the following below is a discrete random variable?
A factory produces lightbulbs in batches of 50. The probability distribution for the number of defective lightbulbs in a randomly selected batch is shown below. Find the expected value.
A company tracks the number of complaints they receive, where the random variable X is the number of complaints received daily. Find the variance & standard deviation of this distribution.
Identifying Discrete and Continuous Random Variables. In Exercises 5 and 6, refer to the given values, then identify which of the following is most appropriate: discrete random variable, continuous random variable, or not a random variable.
a. IQ scores of statistics students
b. Exact heights of statistics students
c. Shoe sizes (such as 8 or 8½) of statistics students
d. Majors (such as history) of statistics students
e. The number of rolls of a die required for a statistics student to get the number 4