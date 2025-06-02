Using and Interpreting Concepts





Finding and Discussing the Mean, Median, and Mode In Exercises 17–34, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.





College Credits The number of credits being taken by a sample of 14 full-time college students for a semester

12 14 16 15 13 14 15

18 16 16 12 16 15 17