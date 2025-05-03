In Exercises 25–28, use these parameters (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B):





Men’s heights are normally distributed with mean 68.6 in. and standard deviation 2.8 in.

Women’s heights are normally distributed with mean 63.7 in. and standard deviation 2.9 in.





Snow White Disney World requires that women employed as a Snow White character must have a height between 64 in. and 67 in.





a. Find the percentage of women meeting the height requirement.