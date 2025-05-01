In Exercises 25–28, use these parameters (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B):





Men’s heights are normally distributed with mean 68.6 in. and standard deviation 2.8 in.

Women’s heights are normally distributed with mean 63.7 in. and standard deviation 2.9 in.





Mickey Mouse Disney World requires that people employed as a Mickey Mouse character must have a height between 56 in. and 62 in.





a. Find the percentage of men meeting the height requirement. What does the result suggest about the genders of the people who are employed as Mickey Mouse characters?