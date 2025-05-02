Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
4:08 minutes
Problem 9.2.4
Textbook Question
Degrees of Freedom For Example 1, we used df=smaller of n1-1 and n2-1 we got df=11 and the corresponding critical value is t=-1.796 (found from Table A-4). If we calculate df using Formula 9-1, we get df=19.370 and the corresponding critical value is t=-1.727 How is using the critical value of t=-1.796 “more conservative” than using the critical value of t=-1.727
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of degrees of freedom (df). Degrees of freedom represent the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in a statistical calculation. In this problem, df is calculated using two methods: the smaller of n1-1 and n2-1, and Formula 9-1.
Step 2: Recognize the relationship between degrees of freedom and the critical value of t. A smaller df typically results in a larger critical value of t, which corresponds to a wider confidence interval or stricter threshold for rejecting the null hypothesis.
Step 3: Compare the two critical values provided: t = -1.796 (using df = 11) and t = -1.727 (using df = 19.370). The critical value of t = -1.796 is larger in magnitude, meaning it sets a stricter threshold for statistical significance.
Step 4: Understand the term 'more conservative.' In statistics, a 'more conservative' approach means being less likely to reject the null hypothesis. Using the larger critical value (t = -1.796) requires stronger evidence to reject the null hypothesis, making this approach more conservative.
Step 5: Conclude that using the smaller df (df = 11) and the corresponding critical value of t = -1.796 is more conservative because it increases the likelihood of retaining the null hypothesis, reducing the risk of Type I error (false positive).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degrees of Freedom
Degrees of freedom (df) refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in a statistical calculation. In hypothesis testing, df is crucial for determining the appropriate distribution to use, as it affects the shape of the t-distribution. The smaller the df, the wider the t-distribution, which can lead to more conservative estimates in statistical tests.
Critical Value
A critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the chosen significance level (alpha) and the relevant statistical distribution, such as the t-distribution. In this context, a more conservative critical value means that it is less likely to reject the null hypothesis, thus reducing the risk of Type I errors.
Conservativeness in Statistical Testing
In statistical testing, a conservative approach refers to using stricter criteria for making decisions, such as requiring stronger evidence to reject the null hypothesis. This is often achieved by using a higher critical value, which leads to a lower probability of falsely rejecting the null hypothesis. In the given example, using the critical value of t=-1.796 is more conservative than t=-1.727, as it requires more substantial evidence to conclude a significant effect.
