Degrees of Freedom For Example 1, we used df=smaller of n1-1 and n2-1 we got df=11 and the corresponding critical value is t=-1.796 (found from Table A-4). If we calculate df using Formula 9-1, we get df=19.370 and the corresponding critical value is t=-1.727 How is using the critical value of t=-1.796 “more conservative” than using the critical value of t=-1.727