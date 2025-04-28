Table of contents
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
8:28 minutes
Problem 7.RE.10b
Textbook Question
Arm Circumferences Listed below are arm circumferences (cm) of randomly selected women (based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” from Appendix B). Also shown is the normal quantile plot of those measurements.
b. Are the requirements for constructing a 95% confidence interval estimate of the population standard deviation satisfied? If so, construct that confidence interval.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Verify the requirements for constructing a confidence interval for the population standard deviation. The requirements include: (a) the data must come from a simple random sample, and (b) the population from which the sample is drawn should follow a normal distribution. Use the normal quantile plot provided to assess whether the data appears approximately normal.
Step 2: If the normality assumption is satisfied, calculate the sample standard deviation (s) using the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><msub><mi>(x</mi><mi>i</mi></msub><mo>-</mo><mi>x¯</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow></mfrac></msqrt></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>x¯</mi></math> is the sample mean, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the sample size, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>x</mi><mi>i</mi></msub></math> are the individual data points.
Step 3: Identify the degrees of freedom (df) for the chi-square distribution, which is equal to <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the sample size. Use the chi-square distribution table or software to find the critical values <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>χ</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>²</mo></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>χ</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>²</mo></math> for a 95% confidence level.
Step 4: Use the formula for the confidence interval of the population standard deviation: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mo>[</mo><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><msub><mi>χ</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>²</mo></mfrac></msqrt><mo>,</mo><msqrt><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><msub><mi>χ</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>²</mo></mfrac></msqrt><mo>]</mo></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></math> is the sample variance.
Step 5: Interpret the confidence interval. The resulting interval provides a range of plausible values for the population standard deviation at the 95% confidence level. Ensure the interpretation aligns with the context of the problem.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample mean or standard deviation, allowing researchers to infer about the population from which the sample was drawn.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. Many statistical methods, including confidence intervals, assume that the data follows a normal distribution, especially when sample sizes are small.
Sample Size and Random Sampling
Random sampling involves selecting individuals from a population in such a way that each individual has an equal chance of being chosen. The sample size affects the reliability of the confidence interval; larger samples tend to provide more accurate estimates of the population parameters and help meet the assumptions necessary for constructing confidence intervals.
