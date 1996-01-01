Given that has a Poisson distribution with parameter , which of the following is the correct expression for the probability that equals ?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between data and data?
A
data requires the use of scatterplots, while data requires the use of histograms.
B
data consists of observations on a single variable, while data consists of observations on two variables for each subject or case.
C
data is used only for probability distributions, while data is used only for hypothesis testing.
D
data always involves categorical variables, while data always involves numerical variables.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of univariate data. Univariate data involves observations on a single variable. This means each data point corresponds to one characteristic or measurement.
Step 2: Understand the definition of bivariate data. Bivariate data involves observations on two variables for each subject or case, allowing us to study the relationship between these two variables.
Step 3: Recognize the types of graphs typically used. Univariate data is often represented using histograms, bar charts, or boxplots, which summarize the distribution of one variable.
Step 4: Recognize that bivariate data is often visualized using scatterplots, which show how two variables relate to each other for each observation.
Step 5: Compare the given options by matching these definitions and typical graph uses to identify the correct description: univariate data is about one variable, bivariate data is about two variables per case.
