Step 1: Understand the concept of a marginal distribution. A marginal distribution provides the probabilities or probability density of a single random variable by summing (for discrete variables) or integrating (for continuous variables) over the possible values of other variables in the joint distribution. Mathematically, for two variables X and Y, the marginal distribution of X is given by: \[ P_X(x) = \sum_y P_{X,Y}(x,y) \] for discrete variables, or \[ f_X(x) = \int f_{X,Y}(x,y) \, dy \] for continuous variables.