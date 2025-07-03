Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:45 minutes
Problem 11.R.5a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, use a sign test to test the claim by doing the following.
a. Identify the claim and state H0 and Ha.
[APPLET] In a study testing the effects of an herbal supplement on blood pressure in men, 11 randomly selected men were given an herbal supplement for 12 weeks. The table shows the measurements for each subject’s diastolic blood pressure taken before and after the 12-week treatment period. At , can you reject the claim that there was no reduction in diastolic b
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and hypotheses. The claim is that there is no reduction in diastolic blood pressure after the herbal supplement treatment. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no reduction in diastolic blood pressure, while the alternative hypothesis (Hₐ) states that there is a reduction in diastolic blood pressure.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the 'Before treatment' and 'After treatment' values for each patient. For each patient, subtract the 'After treatment' value from the 'Before treatment' value. Record whether the difference is positive, negative, or zero.
Step 3: Count the number of positive differences, negative differences, and zero differences. The sign test focuses on the positive and negative differences, ignoring the zero differences.
Step 4: Use the sign test formula to determine the test statistic. The test statistic is the smaller of the counts of positive or negative differences. For a two-tailed test, compare this test statistic to the critical value from the binomial distribution table at the given significance level (α = 0.05).
Step 5: Make a decision. If the test statistic is less than or equal to the critical value, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the result in the context of the claim about the herbal supplement's effect on diastolic blood pressure.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The sign test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between paired observations. It focuses on the direction of change (increase or decrease) rather than the magnitude, making it suitable for small sample sizes or when the data does not meet normality assumptions. In this context, it will help assess whether the herbal supplement significantly reduced diastolic blood pressure.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing involves formulating two competing statements: the null hypothesis (H0), which posits no effect or difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which suggests a significant effect or difference. In this case, H0 would state that there is no reduction in diastolic blood pressure after treatment, while Ha would claim that there is a reduction. This framework guides the analysis and interpretation of the results.
Paired Samples
Paired samples refer to two sets of related observations, typically measured before and after a treatment on the same subjects. This design allows for a direct comparison of changes within the same individuals, controlling for inter-subject variability. In this study, the diastolic blood pressure measurements before and after the herbal supplement treatment represent paired samples, which are essential for applying the sign test.
