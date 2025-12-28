A random sample of size n = 13 obtained from a population that is normally distributed results in a sample mean of 45.3 and sample standard deviation of 12.4. An independent sample of size n = 18 obtained from a population that is normally distributed results in a sample mean of 52.1 and sample standard deviation of 14.7. Does this constitute sufficient evidence to conclude that the population means differ at the α = 0.05 level of significance?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
Naughty or Nice? An experiment was conducted in which 16 ten-month-old babies were asked to watch a climber character attempt to ascend a hill. On two occasions, the baby witnesses the character fail to make the climb. On the third attempt, the baby witnesses either a helper toy push the character up the hill, or a hinderer toy preventing the character from making the ascent. The helper and hinderer toys were shown to each baby in a random fashion for a fixed amount of time. In Problem 41 from Section 10.2, we learned that, after watching both the helper and hinderer toy in action, 14 of 16 ten-month-old babies preferred to play with the helper toy when given a choice as to which toy to play with. A second part of this experiment showed the climber approach the helper toy, which is not a surprising action, and then alternatively the climber approached the hinderer toy, which is a surprising action. The amount of time the ten-month-old watched the event was recorded. The mean difference in time spent watching the climber approach the hinderer toy versus watching the climber approach the helper toy was 1.14 seconds with a standard deviation of 1.75 second. Source: J. Kiley Hamlin et al., “Social Evaluation by Preverbal Infants,” Nature, Nov. 2007.
b. Assuming the differences are normally distributed with no outliers, test if the difference in the amount of time the baby will watch the hinderer toy versus the helper toy is greater than 0 at the 0.05 level of significance.
Bribe ‘em with Chocolate In a study published in the journal Teaching of Psychology, the article “Fudging the Numbers: Distributing Chocolate Influences Student Evaluations of an Undergraduate Course” states that distributing chocolate to students prior to teacher evaluations increases results. The authors randomly divided three sections of a course taught by the same instructor into two groups. Fifty of the students were given chocolate by an individual not associated with the course and 50 of the students were not given chocolate. The mean score from students who received chocolate was 4.2, while the mean score for the nonchocolate groups was 3.9. Suppose that the sample standard deviation of both the chocolate and nonchocolate groups was 0.8. Does chocolate appear to improve teacher evaluations? Use the α = 0.01 level of significance.
Vitamin A Supplements in Low-Birth-Weight Babies Low-birth-weight babies are at increased risk of respiratory infections in the first few months of life and have low liver stores of vitamin A. In a randomized, double-blind experiment, 130 low-birth-weight babies were randomly divided into two groups. Subjects in group 1 (the treatment group, n1=65) were given 25,000 IU of vitamin A on study days 1, 4, and 8 where study day 1 was between 36 and 60 hours after delivery. Subjects in group 2 (the control group, n2=65) were given a placebo. The treatment group had a mean serum retinol concentration of 45.77 micrograms per deciliter (μg/dL), with a standard deviation of 17.07 μg/dL. The control group had a mean serum retinol concentration of 12.88 μg/dL, with a standard deviation of 6.48 μg/dL. Does the treatment group have a higher standard deviation for serum retinol concentration than the control group at the α=0.01 level of significance? It is known that serum retinol concentration is normally distributed.
In a study conducted to determine the role that sleep disorders play in academic performance, researcher Jane Gaultney conducted a survey of 1845 college students to determine if they had a sleep disorder (such as narcolepsy, insomnia, or restless leg syndrome). Of the 503 students with a sleep disorder, the mean grade point average was 2.65 with a standard deviation of 0.87. Of the 1342 students without a sleep disorder, the mean grade point average was 2.82 with a standard deviation of 0.83. Source: SLEEP 2010: Associated Professional Sleep Societies 24th Annual Meeting.
b. Is there evidence to suggest sleep disorders adversely affect one’s GPA at the α=0.05 level of significance?
Testing a Difference Other Than Zero Sometimes a researcher is interested in testing a difference in means other than zero. In Exercises 27 and 28, you will test the difference between two means using a null hypothesis of Ho: μ1-μ2=k, Ho: μ1-μ2>=k or Ho: μ1-μ2<=k . The standardized test statistic is still
Architect Salaries Is the difference between the mean annual salaries of entry level architects in Denver, Colorado, and Lincoln, Nebraska, equal to \$9000? To decide, you select a random sample of entry level architects from each city. The results of each survey are shown in the figure. Assume the population standard deviations are σ1=\$6560 and σ2=\$6100 . At α=0.01 what should you conclude? (Adapted from Salary.com)
Take this quiz as you would take a quiz in class. After you are done, check your work against the answers given in the back of the book.For each exercise, perform the steps below.
a. Identify the claim and state Ho and Ha
The mean score on a reading assessment test for 49 randomly selected male high school students was 279. Assume the population standard deviation is 41. The mean score on the same test for 50 randomly selected female high school students was 292. Assume the population standard deviation is 39. (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)
b. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed, and whether to use a z-test or a t-test. Explain your reasoning.
The mean score on a reading assessment test for 49 randomly selected male high school students was 279. Assume the population standard deviation is 41. The mean score on the same test for 50 randomly selected female high school students was 292. Assume the population standard deviation is 39. At α=0.05, can you support the claim that the mean score on the reading assessment test for male high school students is less than the mean score for female high school students? (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)
c. Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s).
The mean score on a reading assessment test for 49 randomly selected male high school students was 279. Assume the population standard deviation is 41. The mean score on the same test for 50 randomly selected female high school students was 292. Assume the population standard deviation is 39. At α=0.05, can you support the claim that the mean score on the reading assessment test for male high school students is less than the mean score for female high school students? (Adapted from National Center for Education Statistics)