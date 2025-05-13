Critical Thinking. In Exercises 17–28, use the data and confidence level to construct a confidence interval estimate of p, then address the given question.





Births A random sample of 860 births in New York State included 426 boys. Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the proportion of boys in all births. It is believed that among all births, the proportion of boys is 0.512. Do these sample results provide strong evidence against that belief?