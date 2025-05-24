Table of contents
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 7.1.14
Textbook Question
Constructing and Interpreting Confidence Intervals. In Exercises 13–16, use the given sample data and confidence level. In each case, (a) find the best point estimate of the population proportion p; (b) identify the value of the margin of error E; (c) construct the confidence interval; (d) write a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval.
Eliquis The drug Eliquis (apixaban) is used to help prevent blood clots in certain patients. In clinical trials, among 5924 patients treated with Eliquis, 153 developed the adverse reaction of nausea (based on data from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.). Construct a 99% confidence interval for the proportion of adverse reactions.
1
Step 1: Identify the sample proportion (p̂). The sample proportion is calculated as the number of successes (nausea cases) divided by the total sample size. Use the formula: p̂ = x / n, where x = 153 (number of nausea cases) and n = 5924 (total patients).
Step 2: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 99% confidence level. The critical value corresponds to the z-score that leaves 0.5% in each tail of the standard normal distribution. You can find this value using a z-table or statistical software.
Step 3: Calculate the margin of error (E). Use the formula: E = z* × √(p̂(1 - p̂) / n). Substitute the values of p̂, z*, and n into the formula to compute E.
Step 4: Construct the confidence interval. The confidence interval is given by: p̂ - E < p < p̂ + E. Substitute the values of p̂ and E to find the lower and upper bounds of the interval.
Step 5: Interpret the confidence interval. Write a statement explaining that you are 99% confident the true population proportion of patients experiencing nausea as an adverse reaction lies within the calculated interval.
Point Estimate
A point estimate is a single value that serves as a best guess or approximation of a population parameter, such as the population proportion p. In the context of the given question, the point estimate for the proportion of patients experiencing nausea would be calculated by dividing the number of patients who experienced the reaction by the total number of patients in the sample.
Margin of Error
The margin of error (E) quantifies the uncertainty associated with a point estimate. It reflects the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, based on the sample data. The margin of error is influenced by the confidence level and the sample size, and it is crucial for constructing confidence intervals.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from the sample data, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 99% confidence interval means that if the same sampling method were repeated multiple times, approximately 99% of the calculated intervals would contain the true population proportion. This interval is constructed using the point estimate and the margin of error.
