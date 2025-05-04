Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Two-Way ANOVA Two-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) is a statistical method used to determine the effect of two independent variables on a dependent variable. It allows researchers to assess not only the main effects of each independent variable but also the interaction effects between them. This method is particularly useful when examining complex experimental designs where multiple factors may influence the outcome.

Interaction Effect An interaction effect occurs when the effect of one independent variable on the dependent variable differs depending on the level of another independent variable. In the context of two-way ANOVA, finding a significant interaction suggests that the relationship between one factor and the outcome is influenced by the other factor. This complicates the interpretation of main effects, as the simple effects of each factor cannot be understood in isolation.