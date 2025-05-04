Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-Way ANOVA One-Way ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) is a statistical method used to compare the means of three or more independent groups to determine if there is a statistically significant difference among them. It assesses the impact of a single categorical independent variable on a continuous dependent variable, allowing researchers to understand if variations in group means are due to the independent variable or random chance. Recommended video: Guided course 04:56 04:56 Comparing Mean vs. Median Example 2

Null Hypothesis In the context of One-Way ANOVA, the null hypothesis posits that there are no differences in the means of the groups being compared. This serves as a baseline assumption that any observed differences are due to random variation rather than a true effect of the independent variable. If the ANOVA results indicate a significant difference, the null hypothesis can be rejected. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses