Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:35 minutes
Problem 12.6
Textbook Question
One-Way ANOVA In general, what is one-way analysis of variance used for?
Verified step by step guidance
1
One-Way ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) is a statistical method used to compare the means of three or more independent groups to determine if there is a statistically significant difference between them.
The method assumes that the dependent variable is continuous and normally distributed, and the independent variable is categorical with at least three levels (groups).
The null hypothesis (H₀) in a one-way ANOVA states that all group means are equal, while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that at least one group mean is different.
The test works by analyzing the variance within groups and between groups. It calculates the F-statistic, which is the ratio of the variance between group means to the variance within the groups.
If the F-statistic is large and the corresponding p-value is smaller than the chosen significance level (e.g., 0.05), we reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is a significant difference between the group means.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
One-Way ANOVA
One-Way ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) is a statistical method used to compare the means of three or more independent groups to determine if there is a statistically significant difference among them. It assesses the impact of a single categorical independent variable on a continuous dependent variable, allowing researchers to understand if variations in group means are due to the independent variable or random chance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:56
Comparing Mean vs. Median Example 2
Null Hypothesis
In the context of One-Way ANOVA, the null hypothesis posits that there are no differences in the means of the groups being compared. This serves as a baseline assumption that any observed differences are due to random variation rather than a true effect of the independent variable. If the ANOVA results indicate a significant difference, the null hypothesis can be rejected.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
F-Statistic
The F-statistic is a ratio used in One-Way ANOVA that compares the variance between the group means to the variance within the groups. A higher F-statistic indicates a greater disparity between group means relative to the variability within the groups, suggesting that at least one group mean is significantly different from the others. This statistic is crucial for determining the significance of the results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice