Testing Claims About Proportions

In Exercises 9–32, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Use the P-value method unless your instructor specifies otherwise. Use the normal distribution as an approximation to the binomial distribution, as described in Part 1 of this section.





Internet Use A random sample of 5005 adults in the United States includes 751 who do not use the Internet (based on three Pew Research Center polls). Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the percentage of U.S. adults who do not use the Internet is now less than 48%, which was the percentage in the year 2000. If there appears to be a difference, is it dramatic?