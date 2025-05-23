Testing Claims About Proportions

In Exercises 9–32, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Use the P-value method unless your instructor specifies otherwise. Use the normal distribution as an approximation to the binomial distribution, as described in Part 1 of this section.





Online Friends A Pew Research Center poll of 1060 teens aged 13 to 17 showed that 57% of them have made new friends online. Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that half of all teens have made new friends online.