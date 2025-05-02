Testing Claims About Proportions

In Exercises 9–32, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Use the P-value method unless your instructor specifies otherwise. Use the normal distribution as an approximation to the binomial distribution, as described in Part 1 of this section.





Births A random sample of 860 births in New York State included 426 boys. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that 51.2% of newborn babies are boys. Do the results support the belief that 51.2% of newborn babies are boys?