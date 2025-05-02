Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:43 minutes
Problem 8.2.17
Textbook Question
Testing Claims About Proportions
In Exercises 9–32, test the given claim. Identify the null hypothesis, alternative hypothesis, test statistic, P-value, or critical value(s), then state the conclusion about the null hypothesis, as well as the final conclusion that addresses the original claim. Use the P-value method unless your instructor specifies otherwise. Use the normal distribution as an approximation to the binomial distribution, as described in Part 1 of this section.
Births A random sample of 860 births in New York State included 426 boys. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that 51.2% of newborn babies are boys. Do the results support the belief that 51.2% of newborn babies are boys?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis is that the proportion of boys among newborns is 51.2%, or H₀: p = 0.512. The alternative hypothesis is that the proportion is different from 51.2%, or H₁: p ≠ 0.512. This is a two-tailed test.
Step 2: Calculate the sample proportion (p̂). The sample proportion is given by p̂ = x / n, where x is the number of boys (426) and n is the total number of births (860). Substitute the values to find p̂.
Step 3: Compute the test statistic (z). Use the formula z = (p̂ - p₀) / √(p₀(1 - p₀) / n), where p₀ is the hypothesized population proportion (0.512), p̂ is the sample proportion, and n is the sample size. Substitute the values to calculate z.
Step 4: Determine the P-value. Using the z-value from Step 3, find the P-value by looking up the corresponding area under the standard normal distribution curve. Since this is a two-tailed test, multiply the area by 2.
Step 5: Compare the P-value to the significance level (α = 0.05). If the P-value is less than or equal to 0.05, reject the null hypothesis (H₀). Otherwise, fail to reject H₀. Based on this decision, state whether the results support the claim that 51.2% of newborn babies are boys.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (H1), which represents the claim being tested. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample data to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of obtaining a test statistic at least as extreme as the one observed, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A smaller P-value indicates stronger evidence against the null hypothesis, and if the P-value is less than the significance level (e.g., 0.05), the null hypothesis is rejected.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:50
Step 3: Get P-Value
Normal Approximation to the Binomial Distribution
The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is a technique used when dealing with binomial experiments, particularly when the sample size is large. It allows us to use the normal distribution to approximate the probabilities of the binomial distribution, making calculations easier. This approximation is valid when both np and n(1-p) are greater than 5, where n is the number of trials and p is the probability of success.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice