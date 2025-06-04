Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
3:36 minutes
Problem 6.1.24
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–24, construct the indicated confidence interval for the population mean μ.
c = 0.80, xbar = 20.6, σ = 4.7, n = 100.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key components of the problem: the confidence level (c = 0.80), sample mean (x̄ = 20.6), population standard deviation (σ = 4.7), and sample size (n = 100).
Determine the z-score corresponding to the given confidence level (c = 0.80). For an 80% confidence level, the critical z-value can be found using a z-table or statistical software. This z-value corresponds to the middle 80% of the standard normal distribution.
Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE) using the formula: . Substitute σ = 4.7 and n = 100 into the formula.
Compute the margin of error (ME) using the formula: . Use the z-value from step 2 and the SE from step 3.
Construct the confidence interval for the population mean μ using the formula: . Substitute x̄ = 20.6 and the ME from step 4 into the formula to find the interval.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter (like the mean) with a specified level of confidence. For example, a confidence level of 80% means that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals, approximately 80% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In the context of confidence intervals, it helps quantify the uncertainty around the sample mean. A smaller standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be closer to the mean, leading to a narrower confidence interval.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations in a sample. It plays a crucial role in determining the width of the confidence interval; larger sample sizes generally lead to more precise estimates of the population mean, resulting in narrower confidence intervals. In this case, a sample size of 100 provides a solid basis for estimating the population mean.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning