Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter (like the mean) with a specified level of confidence. For example, a confidence level of 80% means that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals, approximately 80% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In the context of confidence intervals, it helps quantify the uncertainty around the sample mean. A smaller standard deviation indicates that the data points tend to be closer to the mean, leading to a narrower confidence interval. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation