Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter (like the mean) with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.

Sample Mean (x̄) The sample mean, denoted as x̄, is the average of a set of observations from a sample. It serves as a point estimate of the population mean (μ). In the given question, x̄ = 31.39 indicates the average value calculated from the sample of size n = 82.