Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.2.38a
Textbook Question
Politics The County Clerk in Essex, New Jersey, was accused of cheating by not using randomness in assigning the order in which candidates’ names appeared on voting ballots. Among 41 different ballots, Democrats were assigned the desirable first line 40 times. Assume that Democrats and Republicans are assigned the first line using a method of random selection so that they are equally likely to get that first line.
a. Use the range rule of thumb to identify the limits separating values that are significantly low and those that are significantly high. Based on the results, is the result of 40 first lines for Democrats significantly high?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The County Clerk is accused of not using randomness in assigning the order of candidates on ballots. We need to determine if the result of Democrats being assigned the first line 40 out of 41 times is significantly high using the range rule of thumb.
Step 2: Define the random process. If Democrats and Republicans are equally likely to be assigned the first line, the probability of Democrats being assigned the first line on any given ballot is 0.5. This follows a binomial distribution where n = 41 (number of ballots) and p = 0.5 (probability of success).
Step 3: Calculate the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) for the binomial distribution. The formulas are: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mi>μ</mi> <mo>=</mo> <mi>n</mi> <mo>×</mo> <mi>p</mi> </mrow> </math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mi>σ</mi> <mo>=</mo> <msqrt> <mrow> <mi>n</mi> <mo>×</mo> <mi>p</mi> <mo>×</mo> <mo>(</mo> <mn>1</mn> <mo>-</mo> <mi>p</mi> <mo>)</mo> </mrow> </msqrt> </mrow> </math>.
Step 4: Apply the range rule of thumb to identify the limits for significantly low and significantly high values. The range rule of thumb states that values are significantly low if they are below <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mi>μ</mi> <mo>-</mo> <mn>2</mn> <mo>×</mo> <mi>σ</mi> </mrow> </math> and significantly high if they are above <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"> <mrow> <mi>μ</mi> <mo>+</mo> <mn>2</mn> <mo>×</mo> <mi>σ</mi> </mrow> </math>.
Step 5: Compare the observed value (40 first lines for Democrats) to the calculated limits. If 40 exceeds the upper limit, it is considered significantly high, suggesting that the assignment process may not be random.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Range Rule of Thumb
The Range Rule of Thumb is a statistical guideline that suggests using the range of a data set to estimate the limits of typical values. Specifically, it states that the limits for significantly low and high values can be determined by calculating the mean and standard deviation, where significantly low values are below the mean minus two standard deviations, and significantly high values are above the mean plus two standard deviations. This rule helps in identifying outliers in a data set.
Random Selection
Random selection is a fundamental concept in statistics that ensures each member of a population has an equal chance of being chosen for a sample. This method is crucial for eliminating bias in the selection process, thereby allowing for more reliable and valid conclusions. In the context of the question, it implies that both Democrats and Republicans should have an equal opportunity to appear first on the ballot, which is essential for fair elections.
Significance Testing
Significance testing is a statistical method used to determine if the observed results in a data set are due to chance or if they reflect a true effect. In this context, it involves assessing whether the occurrence of Democrats appearing first on the ballot 40 times out of 41 is statistically significant, meaning it is unlikely to have happened under the assumption of random selection. This helps in evaluating the fairness of the ballot assignment process.
