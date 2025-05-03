Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
2:01 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question
Texting and Driving. In Exercises 21–26, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for groups of five drivers. The random variable x is the number of drivers in a group who say that they text while driving (based on data from an Arity survey of drivers).
For groups of five drivers, find the mean and standard deviation for the numbers of drivers who say that they text while driving.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the mean (expected value) and standard deviation for the number of drivers who say they text while driving. The table provides the probability distribution for the random variable x, which represents the number of drivers in a group of five who text while driving.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (expected value). The formula for the mean of a discrete random variable is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>μ</mi><mo>=</mo><munderover><mo>∑</mo><mrow><mi>x</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>⋅</mo><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow></munderover></math>. Multiply each value of x by its corresponding probability P(x), then sum these products.
Step 3: Calculate the variance. The formula for variance is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>σ</mi><mo>²</mo><mo>=</mo><munderover><mo>∑</mo><mrow><mi>x</mi></mrow><mrow><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>−</mo><mi>μ</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>²</mo><mo>⋅</mo><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>)</mo></mrow></munderover></math>. First, subtract the mean μ from each value of x, square the result, multiply by the corresponding probability P(x), and sum these values.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>σ</mi><mo>=</mo><msqrt><mi>σ</mi><mo>²</mo></msqrt></math>. Take the square root of the variance calculated in Step 3.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The mean represents the average number of drivers in a group of five who text while driving, and the standard deviation measures the variability of this number around the mean.
