Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
6:23 minutes
Problem 5.2.38c
Textbook Question
Politics The County Clerk in Essex, New Jersey, was accused of cheating by not using randomness in assigning the order in which candidates’ names appeared on voting ballots. Among 41 different ballots, Democrats were assigned the desirable first line 40 times. Assume that Democrats and Republicans are assigned the first line using a method of random selection so that they are equally likely to get that first line.
c. Find the probability of 40 or more first lines for Democrats.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the problem as a binomial probability scenario. Here, the number of trials (n) is 41 (the number of ballots), and the probability of success (p) for Democrats being assigned the first line is 0.5 (since the selection is random and equally likely).
Step 2: Identify the random variable X, which represents the number of times Democrats are assigned the first line. X follows a binomial distribution: X ~ Binomial(n=41, p=0.5).
Step 3: To find the probability of Democrats being assigned the first line 40 or more times, calculate P(X ≥ 40). This can be expressed as the sum of probabilities: P(X = 40) + P(X = 41).
Step 4: Use the binomial probability formula to calculate P(X = k), where k is the number of successes: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k). For P(X = 40), substitute k=40, n=41, and p=0.5 into the formula. Similarly, calculate P(X = 41).
Step 5: Add the probabilities P(X = 40) and P(X = 41) to find P(X ≥ 40). Alternatively, you can use statistical software or a calculator with binomial distribution functions to compute this probability efficiently.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps determine how likely it is for Democrats to be assigned the first line on the ballot 40 times out of 41, assuming a fair random selection process.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. Here, it applies to the scenario of assigning first lines to candidates, where each assignment can be seen as a trial with two outcomes: Democrat or Republican.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Normal Approximation
The normal approximation to the binomial distribution is used when the number of trials is large, allowing for easier calculations of probabilities. In this case, it can simplify finding the probability of Democrats receiving the first line 40 times by approximating the binomial distribution with a normal distribution.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice