Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 7–12, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Vaccinations In 2021, a reporter claims that at least 55% of U.S. adults feel that COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for high school students to attend school in the fall. In a random sample of 200 U.S. adults, 56% feel that COVID-19 vaccinations should be required for high school students to attend school in the fall. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to reject the reporter’s claim?