Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 7–12, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Working Students An education researcher claims that 65% of full-time college students work year-round. In a random sample of 105 college students, 66 say they work year-round. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to reject the researcher’s claim?