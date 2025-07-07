Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 7–12, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Changing Jobs A researcher claims that 40% of U.S. adults would consider changing jobs. In a random sample of 50 U.S. adults, 25 say they would consider changing jobs. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to reject the researcher’s claim?