Hypothesis Testing Using a P-Value In Exercises 13–16, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) use technology to find the P-value, (c) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (d) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Stray Cats An animal advocate claims that 25% of U.S. households have taken in a stray cat. In a random sample of 500 U.S. households, 105 say they have taken in a stray cat. At α=0.05, is there enough evidence to reject the advocate’s claim?