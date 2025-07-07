Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:47 minutes
Problem 7.4.11
Textbook Question
Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 7–12, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Nursing A patient care manager claims that more than half of all nurses feel they became better professionals during the coronavirus pandemic. In a random sample of 300 nurses, 174 say they became better professionals during the pandemic. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the manager’s claim?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and state the null and alternative hypotheses. The claim is that more than half of all nurses feel they became better professionals during the pandemic. This translates to the alternative hypothesis Ha: p > 0.5, where p is the proportion of nurses who feel they became better professionals. The null hypothesis is the complement of this, H0: p = 0.5.
Step 2: Determine the critical value(s) and rejection region(s). Since the significance level is α = 0.01 and the test is one-tailed (right-tailed), use a z-table or statistical software to find the critical z-value corresponding to α = 0.01. The rejection region will be z > critical value.
Step 3: Calculate the standardized test statistic z. Use the formula z = (p̂ - p0) / √(p0(1 - p0) / n), where p̂ is the sample proportion (174/300), p0 is the hypothesized population proportion (0.5), and n is the sample size (300). Substitute the values into the formula to compute z.
Step 4: Compare the calculated z-value to the critical value. If the calculated z-value falls in the rejection region (z > critical value), reject the null hypothesis H0. Otherwise, fail to reject H0.
Step 5: Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. If the null hypothesis is rejected, conclude that there is enough evidence at the 0.01 significance level to support the manager's claim that more than half of all nurses feel they became better professionals during the pandemic. If the null hypothesis is not rejected, conclude that there is not enough evidence to support the claim.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which represents the claim being tested. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample to reject H0 in favor of Ha.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Rejection Region
The rejection region is a set of values for the test statistic that leads to the rejection of the null hypothesis. It is determined by the significance level (α), which indicates the probability of making a Type I error (rejecting H0 when it is true). For a one-tailed test, like in this scenario, the rejection region is located in the tail of the distribution, where extreme values suggest that the null hypothesis is unlikely to be true.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:56
Step 4: State Conclusion
Standardized Test Statistic (z)
The standardized test statistic, often denoted as z, measures how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of the population. In hypothesis testing, it is calculated using the sample data and is compared against critical values to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. A higher absolute value of z indicates that the sample result is further from the null hypothesis, providing stronger evidence against it.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice