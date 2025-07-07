Hypothesis Testing Using Rejection Regions In Exercises 7–12, (a) identify the claim and state H0 and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.





Nursing A patient care manager claims that more than half of all nurses feel they became better professionals during the coronavirus pandemic. In a random sample of 300 nurses, 174 say they became better professionals during the pandemic. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the manager’s claim?