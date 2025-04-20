True or False: If the linear correlation coefficient is close to 0, then the two variables have no relation.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[DATA] Bear Markets A bear market in the stock market is defined as a condition in which the market declines by 20% or more over the course of at least two months. The following data represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) for a sample of bear markets.
a. Treating the length of the bear market as the explanatory variable, draw a scatter diagram of the data.
Key Concepts
Scatter Diagram
Explanatory and Response Variables
Correlation and Association
In Problems 17–20, (b) by hand, compute the correlation coefficient, and (c) determine whether there is a linear relation between x and y.
[DATA] American Black Bears The American black bear (Ursus americanus) is one of eight bear species in the world. It is the smallest North American bear and the most common bear species on the planet. In 1969, Dr. Michael R. Pelton of the University of Tennessee initiated a long-term study of the population in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One aspect of the study was to develop a model that could be used to predict a bear’s weight (since it is not practical to weigh bears in the field). One variable thought to be related to weight is the length of the bear. The following data represent the lengths and weights of 12 American black bears.
a. Which variable is the explanatory variable based on the goals of the research?
b. Draw a scatter diagram of the data.
Bull Markets A bull market is defined as a market condition in which the price of a security rises for an extended period of time. A bull market in the stock market is often defined as a condition in which a market rises by 20% or more without a 20% decline. The data to the right represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P 500 (a group of 500 stocks) during the 25 bull markets dating back to 1929 (the year of the famous market crash).
a. Treating the length of the bull market as the explanatory variable, draw a scatter diagram of the data.
[DATA] Credit Scores [See Problem 12 in Section 12.3] An economist wants to determine the relation between one’s FICO score, x, and the interest rate of a 36-month auto loan, y. The data represent the interest rate (in percent) a bank might offer on a 36-month auto loan for various FICO scores.
a. Draw a scatter diagram of the data treating credit score as the explanatory variable.
Shark Attacks The correlation between the number of visitors to the state of Florida and the number of shark attacks since 1990 is 0.946. Should the number of visitors to Florida be reduced in an attempt to reduce shark attacks? Explain your reasoning.
[DATA] Crickets make a chirping noise by sliding their wings rapidly over each other. Perhaps you have noticed that the number of chirps seems to increase with the temperature. The following data list the temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit) and the number of chirps per second for the striped ground cricket.
b. Create a scatterplot of the data.