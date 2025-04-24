Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complementary Events In probability, the complement of an event A is the event that A does not occur. For example, if A is the event of getting at least one defective calculator, the complement would be the event of getting no defective calculators at all. Understanding complementary events is crucial for calculating probabilities, as the sum of the probabilities of an event and its complement equals one. Recommended video: 4:23 4:23 Complementary Events

Probability with Replacement When selecting items from a batch with replacement, each selection is independent of the others. This means that the probability of selecting a defective calculator remains constant for each of the four selections. This concept is essential for accurately calculating the likelihood of events when the same item can be chosen multiple times. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability