Runs Test The Runs Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine the randomness of a sequence of data points. It analyzes the occurrence of runs, which are sequences of similar events, to assess whether the data points are randomly distributed. This test is particularly useful for small sample sizes and can help identify patterns or trends in the data.

Test Statistic The test statistic in the context of the Runs Test quantifies the degree of deviation from randomness in the observed data. It is calculated based on the number of runs and the expected number of runs under the null hypothesis of randomness. The value of the test statistic is then compared to critical values from statistical tables to determine the significance of the results.