Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11.5.2
Textbook Question
Describe the test statistic for the runs test when the sample sizes n1 and n2 are less than or equal to 20 and when either n1 or n2 is greater than 20.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the runs test is a non-parametric test used to determine whether a sequence of data points is random. It is based on the number of runs in the sequence, where a run is a sequence of similar items (e.g., all 1s or all 0s) separated by different items.
For small sample sizes (n1 ≤ 20 and n2 ≤ 20), the test statistic is typically compared to a critical value from a table of runs test critical values. These tables are precomputed for small sample sizes and provide the critical values for a given significance level.
When either n1 or n2 is greater than 20, the sampling distribution of the number of runs can be approximated by a normal distribution. In this case, the test statistic is calculated using the formula: , where R is the observed number of runs, μR is the expected number of runs, and σR is the standard deviation of the number of runs.
The expected number of runs (μR) and the standard deviation (σR) are calculated using the formulas: and .
Finally, for large sample sizes, compare the calculated Z value to the critical Z value from the standard normal distribution table to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis of randomness.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Runs Test
The Runs Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine the randomness of a sequence of data points. It analyzes the occurrence of runs, which are sequences of similar events, to assess whether the data points are randomly distributed. This test is particularly useful for small sample sizes and can help identify patterns or trends in the data.
Test Statistic
The test statistic in the context of the Runs Test quantifies the degree of deviation from randomness in the observed data. It is calculated based on the number of runs and the expected number of runs under the null hypothesis of randomness. The value of the test statistic is then compared to critical values from statistical tables to determine the significance of the results.
Sample Size Considerations
Sample size plays a crucial role in the application of the Runs Test, as the method for calculating the test statistic differs based on whether the sample sizes n1 and n2 are less than or equal to 20 or greater than 20. For smaller samples, exact methods are often used, while larger samples may rely on asymptotic approximations, affecting the accuracy and reliability of the test results.
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
