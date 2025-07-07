Age at First Marriage A marriage counselor claims that the median age of women at the time of their first marriage is less than or equal to 27 years old. In a random sample of 65 women, 24 were less than 27 years old, 35 were more than 27 years old, and 6 were 27 years old at the time of their first marriage. At α = 0.05, can you reject the counselor’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)