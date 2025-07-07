Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
9:12 minutes
Problem 11.1.27
Textbook Question
Age at First Marriage A marriage counselor claims that the median age of women at the time of their first marriage is less than or equal to 27 years old. In a random sample of 65 women, 24 were less than 27 years old, 35 were more than 27 years old, and 6 were 27 years old at the time of their first marriage. At α = 0.05, can you reject the counselor’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) is that the median age of women at the time of their first marriage is less than or equal to 27 years old (H₀: Median ≤ 27). The alternative hypothesis (H₁) is that the median age is greater than 27 years old (H₁: Median > 27). This is a one-tailed test.
Step 2: Identify the test to use. Since the problem involves testing a claim about the median, and the data is categorical (less than, equal to, or greater than 27), a sign test is appropriate. The sign test compares the number of observations above and below the hypothesized median.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic. Count the number of observations above the hypothesized median (35), below the hypothesized median (24), and equal to the hypothesized median (6). For the sign test, exclude the observations equal to the median, leaving 24 below and 35 above. The test statistic is the smaller of these two counts, which is 24.
Step 4: Determine the critical value. Use the binomial distribution to find the critical value for a one-tailed test at α = 0.05. The sample size for the test is n = 24 + 35 = 59 (excluding the 6 equal values). The probability of success under the null hypothesis is 0.5. Look up the critical value in a binomial table or use statistical software.
Step 5: Compare the test statistic to the critical value and make a decision. If the test statistic is less than or equal to the critical value, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the result in the context of the problem to determine whether the counselor's claim can be rejected.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1). In this case, the null hypothesis would state that the median age of women at first marriage is greater than 27, while the alternative hypothesis would assert that it is less than or equal to 27. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample to reject the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Median
The median is a measure of central tendency that represents the middle value in a data set when it is ordered from least to greatest. It is particularly useful in skewed distributions, as it is less affected by outliers than the mean. In this context, the median age at first marriage is crucial for evaluating the counselor's claim, as it directly relates to the hypothesis being tested.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether to reject the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It represents the probability of making a Type I error, which occurs when the null hypothesis is incorrectly rejected. In this scenario, α is set at 0.05, meaning there is a 5% risk of concluding that the median age is less than or equal to 27 when it is actually greater. This level helps to assess the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis.
Recommended video:
03:33
Finding Binomial Probabilities Using TI-84 Example 1
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice