Age at First Marriage A marriage counselor claims that the median age of men at the time of their first marriage is greater than 28 years old. In a random sample of 56 men, 33 were less than 28 years old and 23 were more than 28 years old at the time of their first marriage. At α = 0.05, can you support the counselor’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)