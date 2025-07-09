Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value, (c) find the test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

Square Footage A renters’ organization claims that the median square footage of renter-occupied units is 1000 square feet. You randomly select 22 renter-occupied units and obtain the results shown above. At , can you reject the organization’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)

[IMAGE]