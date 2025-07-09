Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:32 minutes
Problem 11.1.16
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value, (c) find the test statistic, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Square Footage A renters’ organization claims that the median square footage of renter-occupied units is 1000 square feet. You randomly select 22 renter-occupied units and obtain the results shown above. At , can you reject the organization’s claim? (Adapted from U.S. Census Bureau)
[IMAGE]
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and state the null hypothesis (Ho) and alternative hypothesis (Ha). The claim is that the median square footage of renter-occupied units is 1000 square feet. The null hypothesis (Ho) is that the median is equal to 1000 square feet. The alternative hypothesis (Ha) is that the median is not equal to 1000 square feet. This is a two-tailed test.
Step 2: Determine the critical value for the Sign Test. Since the sample size is 22, and the significance level (α) is given (commonly 0.05 unless otherwise stated), use a Sign Test critical value table or binomial distribution to find the critical value for a two-tailed test.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic. Count the number of data points greater than 1000 (positive signs) and less than 1000 (negative signs). Ignore any data points equal to 1000. The test statistic is the smaller of the two counts (positive or negative signs).
Step 4: Compare the test statistic to the critical value. If the test statistic is less than or equal to the critical value, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. If the null hypothesis is rejected, conclude that there is sufficient evidence to refute the claim that the median square footage is 1000 square feet. If the null hypothesis is not rejected, conclude that there is not enough evidence to refute the claim.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which represents the claim being tested. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample data to reject H0 in favor of Ha.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine if there is a significant difference between the median of a sample and a specified value. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests. The test counts the number of positive and negative differences from the median and compares this count to a critical value to assess significance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Independence Test
Critical Value
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the chosen significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. If the calculated test statistic exceeds the critical value, the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating that the sample provides sufficient evidence to support the alternative hypothesis.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice