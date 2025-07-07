Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which represents a statement of no effect or no difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which represents the claim being tested. In this case, H0 would state that the median age is less than or equal to 30, while Ha would assert that the median age is greater than 30.

Sign Test The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical test used to determine if there is a significant difference between the median of a sample and a specified value. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests. In this scenario, the Sign Test will help assess whether the number of users below and above the median age of 30 supports the research group's claim.