Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sign Test The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the median of a sample and a hypothesized value. It is particularly useful when the sample size is small or when the data does not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests. In this case, it helps assess whether the median age of social media users is greater than 30 years. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Independence Test

Critical Value The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. In the context of the Sign Test, the critical value helps to identify whether the observed data provides enough evidence to support the claim that the median age is greater than 30. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution