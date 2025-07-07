Table of contents
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 11.1.13b
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (b) find the critical value,
Social Media A research group claims that the median age of the users of a social media website is greater than 30 years old. In a random sample of 24 users, 11 are less than 30 years old, 10 are more than 30 years old, and 3 are 30 years old. At , can you support the research group’s claim? (Adapted from Pew Research Center)
1
Step 1: Understand the Sign Test. The Sign Test is a non-parametric test used to determine whether the median of a population differs from a specified value. In this case, the claim is that the median age of users is greater than 30 years old.
Step 2: Identify the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the median age is equal to 30 years old, while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the median age is greater than 30 years old.
Step 3: Count the signs. For each data point, compare it to the hypothesized median (30 years old). Assign a '+' sign for values greater than 30, a '-' sign for values less than 30, and ignore values equal to 30. In this case, there are 10 '+' signs, 11 '-' signs, and 3 values equal to 30 (ignored).
Step 4: Determine the test statistic. The test statistic for the Sign Test is the smaller of the counts of '+' and '-' signs. Here, the test statistic is min(10, 11) = 10.
Step 5: Find the critical value. Using the binomial distribution table or formula, calculate the critical value for a one-tailed test at the given significance level (α = 0.05) with n = 21 (total number of '+' and '-' signs). Compare the test statistic to the critical value to decide whether to reject the null hypothesis.
Key Concepts
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the median of a sample and a hypothesized value. It is particularly useful when the sample size is small or when the data does not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests. In this case, it helps assess whether the median age of social media users is greater than 30 years.
Critical Value
The critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. It is derived from the significance level (alpha) and the distribution of the test statistic. In the context of the Sign Test, the critical value helps to identify whether the observed data provides enough evidence to support the claim that the median age is greater than 30.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that evaluates two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0) and the alternative hypothesis (H1). In this scenario, the null hypothesis posits that the median age of users is 30 or less, while the alternative hypothesis suggests it is greater than 30. The outcome of the test will indicate whether there is sufficient evidence to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
