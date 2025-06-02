Large Data Sets from Appendix B. In Exercises 21 and 22, use the data set in Appendix B. Assume that each sample is a simple random sample obtained from a population with a normal distribution.





Comparing Waiting Lines Refer to Data Set 30 “Queues” in Appendix B. Construct separate 95% confidence interval estimates of using the two-line wait times and the single-line wait times. Do the results support the expectation that the single line has less variation? Do the wait times from both line configurations satisfy the requirements for confidence interval estimates of sigma