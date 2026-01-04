Gender and Age Bracket Based on the display included with Exercise 8, what are the final conclusions?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
One vs. Two What is the fundamental difference between one-way analysis of variance and two-way analysis of variance?
Key Concepts
One-Way Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Two-Way Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Interaction Effect in Two-Way ANOVA
Birth Weights Data Set 6 “Births” includes birth weights (g), hospitals, and the day of the week that mothers were admitted to the hospital. Using rows to represent the four hospitals (Albany Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital Center, Olean General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital), and using columns to represent the seven different days of the week, a two-way table has 28 individual cells. Using five birth weights for each of those 28 cells and using StatCrunch for two-way analysis of variance, we get the results displayed below. What do you conclude?
Weights from ANSUR I and ANSUR II The following table lists weights (kg) of randomly selected U.S. Army personnel obtained from the ANSUR I study conducted in 1988 and the ANSUR II study conducted in 2012. If we use the data with two-way analysis of variance and a 0.05 significance level, we get the accompanying display. What do you conclude?
Pancake Experiment Listed below are ratings of pancakes made by experts (based on data from Minitab). Different pancakes were made with and without a supplement and with different amounts of whey. The results from two-way analysis of variance are shown. Use the displayed results and a 0.05 significance level. What do you conclude?
Pulse Rates Shown below are pulse rates from Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, and the StatCrunch display from two-way analysis of variance of these data. In analyzing these data, what important feature is addressed with two-way analysis of variance that is not addressed with two separate tests of (1) difference between mean pulse rates based on gender, or (2) differences among the mean pulse rates in the different age brackets?
Bonferroni Test Shown below are weights (kg) of poplar trees obtained from trees planted in a rich and moist region. The trees were given different treatments identified in the table below. The data are from a study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University and were provided by Minitab, Inc. Also shown are partial results from using the Bonferroni test with the sample data.
b. What do the displayed Bonferroni SPSS results tell us?
In Exercises 21 and 22, (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, the populations are normally distributed, and the population variances are equal.
[APPLET] The table shows the monthly electric bills (in dollars) for a sample of households from four regions of the United States. At α=0.10, can you conclude that the mean monthly electric bill is different in at least one of the regions? (Adapted from U.S. Energy Information Administration)